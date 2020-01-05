हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

On Nankana incident, Pak PM Imran Khan says, 'zero tolerance and no protection from govt'

Imran took to microblogging site Twitter and said, "The major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident and the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims and other minorities is this: the former is against my vision and will find zero tolerance and protection from the government including police and judiciary..."

File photo

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reacted on the recent stone-pelting incident by a mob at the Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan and compared it with the attack on Muslims in India. Slamming the India government, Khan said that the incident in Nankana Sahib goes against his vision and will find zero tolerance and protection from the government including police and judiciary, unlike Indian government.

Khan further launched attack on the Narendra Modi government and accused them of supporting operation against minorities in the country. Khan said in a series of tweet said, ''In contrast, Modi's RSS vision supports minorities oppression and the targeted attacks against Muslims are part of this agenda. RSS goons conducting public lynchings, Muslims being violated by mobs are all not only supported by Modi Govt but Indian police lead the anti-Muslim attack.''

According to Pakistani sources, the mob was led by the family of Mohammed Hassan, the man who had abducted and converted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, to protest police action against him.

Several political leaders in India condemned the Nankana Sahib incident. Sikh communities in India also took out a march against the  Pakistan government on Saturday (January 4) for not taking action against the perpetrators. 

On Friday (January 3), the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara was attacked by a mob while Sikh devotees were inside the shrine. The mob that had gathered outside raised communal slogans against the minority Sikh community and pelted stones at the shrine. 

Videos of the incident were widely circulated on social media. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. 

Nankana Sahib GurdwaraNankana sahib incidentImran KhanPakistan
