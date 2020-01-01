On New Year, 778 detained for drunken driving in Mumbai; 188 held in Kolkata

As the world rang in the new year on Tuesday, Mumbai Police caught 778 people for drinking and driving, they warned that strict action will be taken against the persons.

The Mumbai Traffic Police fined at least 578 bikes for drunken driving offences while 200 cars were also fined. In order to bring down the incidents of drunken driving and to curb the number of accidents which occur as a result, Mumbai Police had put several checks and blockades across the city.

Whereas, Nagpur reported 1092 cases of drink and drive and careless driving. The Nagpur police had set up checks across 50 places in the city and 592 persons were fined for drunken driving. Almost 500 vehicles were fined for violating traffic rules. The police appealed to the RTO to cancel the licences of people fined for drunken driving.

In Kolkata, as many as 188 incidents of drunk driving, 36 incidents of rash driving was reported by the city police in a report.

Bengaluru Traffic police too conducted special checks from 8 pm on December 31 to nab drunk drivers as revellers began their new year celebrations. Several roads were closed for the smooth flow of traffic. According to a police report, the city has seen a total of 37,654 cases of drunken driving up to November this year.

Even in Delhi, the city traffic police had issued an advisory urging people to not drink and drive and had also imposed vehicular curbs in some areas with high footfall to control the traffic. A similar advisory was issued in Gurugram, Haryana.