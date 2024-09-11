Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2791647https://zeenews.india.com/india/on-rahul-gandhis-reservation-remark-amit-shahs-anti-national-jibe-2791647.html
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI US VISIT

On Rahul Gandhi's Reservation Remark, Amit Shah's 'Anti-National' Jibe

 BJP leader asserted that making anti-national statements has become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 03:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

On Rahul Gandhi's Reservation Remark, Amit Shah's 'Anti-National' Jibe Image: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) escalated its criticism of Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, over his recent remark during the US visit. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday criticised the Congress leader and said that it has become a pattern for him to stand with "forces that conspire to divide the country".

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, the BJP leader asserted that making anti-national statements has become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. 

Shah shared a post on microblogging site X and said, "Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the JKNC's anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation's security and hurt sentiments."

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Minors were deliberately made to pelt stones in Surat
DNA Video
DNA: Why Rahul Gandhi praises China in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'