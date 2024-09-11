The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) escalated its criticism of Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, over his recent remark during the US visit. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday criticised the Congress leader and said that it has become a pattern for him to stand with "forces that conspire to divide the country".

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, the BJP leader asserted that making anti-national statements has become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

Shah shared a post on microblogging site X and said, "Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the JKNC's anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation's security and hurt sentiments."