New Delhi: Violence broke out in parts of Maharastra, Gujarat, and West Bengal on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday (March 30). In Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, 56 people were arrested in connection with reported clashes over music being played outside a mosque while Namaz was going on, the police said on Friday (March 31).

"The situation is peaceful now and till now we have arrested 56 people. The accused are being identified with the help of CCTV footage. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed till Friday," Krushikesh Rawale, ASP, Jalgaon said as quoted by ANI.

Similarly, in Gujarat's Vadodara, people allegedly pelted stones during a procession in the Fatehpura area on Ram Navami on Thursday. At least 22 people have been caught in connection with the incident. This was the second such violent incident on the same day. Before this, a stone-pelting incident occurred during a procession in the Kumbharwada area of Vadodara, reported ANI.

Home Minister of Gujarat Harsh Sanghavi stated that additional law enforcement personnel have been dispatched to Vadodara and that severe consequences await the perpetrators of the violence. According to Shamsher Singh, the Commissioner CP of Vadodara City, some disruptive individuals attempted to throw stones at the procession, but the police responded promptly and resolved the issue. More than 20 individuals have been detained, and Singh declared that the police will deal firmly with them.

According to PTI, in West Bengal, police said incidents of violence and arson were reported in the Howrah district during Ram Navami celebrations. Two groups clashed, resulting in the torching of vehicles and the ransacking of shops. A number of people were detained in connection with the incident, and the chief minister Mamata Banerjee promised that those responsible would face the full force of the law.

The violence occurred during a procession in the Kazipara locality, where shops and auto-rickshaws were damaged, and several cars, including police vehicles, were set on fire. The police used force to disperse the mob, and a large police presence was deployed to the area to control the situation. Banerjee accused the BJP of inciting communal tensions during the festival and alleged that the party had hired goons from other states to orchestrate the violence. She emphasized that she did not support those who incited riots and called on citizens to be vigilant in their localities.