On TMC Leader Mukul Roy's Desire To Re-Join BJP, CM Mamata Says ‘We Don’t Care’

New Delhi: Reacting to Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy`s wish to return to the BJP fold, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she and her party has nothing to do with the latter’s decision to return to the saffron party and it’s totally up to him to decide about his political future. “Mukul Roy is a BJP MLA and it's totally up to him. You should ask Subhranshu, his son, who has registered a missing complaint which is very serious. This is a very small issue, we don't care,” the West Bengal CM said while speaking to ANI.

Mukul Roy is a BJP MLA and it's totally up to him. You should ask Subhranshu, his son, who registered a missing complaint which is very serious. But this is a very small issue, we don't care: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to ANI, on Mukul Roy saying that he was never with TMC… pic.twitter.com/KHJqArH4zX — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

CM Mamata was referring to Mukul Roy’s statement that he was never with the TMC and will continue to work with BJP. The Bengal Chief Minister, however, said that the state administration will look into the missing complaint filed by veteran politician Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu about his father.

Roy’s family has claimed that he is suffering from dementia and Parkinson's disease after he dramatically surfaced in Delhi after the missing person complaint was filed. In Delhi, Roy claimed that he is a "BJP MP and MLA" and wants to meet Amit Shah.

"Mukul Roy is BJP's MLA, it's his affair if he wants to go to Delhi," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

BJP Won’t Cross 200-Mark In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Mamata

The Trinamool Congress supremo also claimed that the BJP will not be able to get more than 200 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Targeting the party ruling at the Centre, the West Bengal Chief Minister said she will resign if it is proven that she dialled Union Home Minister Amit Shah after TMC lost the national party status.

Banerjee made these remarks while speaking to reporters at West Bengal's state sectretariat where she added that her party's name will remain All India Trinamool Congress.

"I will resign if it is proven that I called up Amit Shah over TMC's national party status," she told reporters, rejecting Bengal's leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari's claim that she had made the call. Adhikari on Tuesday claimed that Banerjee had dialled Shah after the Election Commission revoked TMC's national party status to request him to repeal the decision.

BJP Won't Take Rejected Leaders: Suvendu Adhikari

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has said that his party is not interested in inducting “rejected” leaders while referring to Mukul Roy.

"We are working on strengthening the party on the booth level. Party is working to bring the non-BJP voters to its fold. We don`t need to induct any leaders, especially those who have been rejected," Adhikari told the news agency IANS. Adhikari said those, who left the BJP after May 2021 when the party workers were being "tortured" in the state, cannot be a BJP man.

Mukul Roy had won the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections on a BJP ticket after defecting from TMC but had later crossed back to the party he helped found complaining of ill-treatment at the hands of the saffron party's leadership.