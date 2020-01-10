हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hindi Diwas

On World Hindi Diwas, people share videos of themselves speaking in Hindi with Zee News

January 10 is celebrated as World Hindi Day, the objective is to promote the use of Hindi language abroad. Since morning today, Twitter users have been using the #WorldHindiDay and made it one of the top trending hashtags. 

Play

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Hindi Diwas on Friday, (January 10), Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary, in his popular show DNA, had asked if the viewers could speak Hindi in a flow without using any other language in between. His challenge was received with overwhelming enthusiasm as several people used the hashtag Hindi Diwas and posted videos of themselves speaking in Hindi.

Every year, January 10 is observed as World Hindi Day, the objective is to promote the use of Hindi language abroad. The first conference on Hindi was held from 10 to 12 January 1975 in Nagpur to promote the language worldwide. Since then, January 10 is being observed as World Hindi Day.

Since morning today, Twitter users have been using the #WorldHindiDay and made it one of the top trending hashtags on the micro-blogging platform. 

A user on Twitter wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of India, World Hindi Day."

"Oxford Dictionary included words like `Bada Din`, (big day) `Acha`, (Good) `Bacha` (Child) and `Surya Namaskar` in 2017. It represents the importance and acceptance of Hindi", added another.

Live TV

 

Here are some of the videos shared by Zee News.

These are some of the tweets shared by Twitterati.

People have been extending greetings with quotes, images and messages as well.

