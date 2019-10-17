close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Border Security Force

One BSF jawan killed, another injured by Border Guards Bangladesh in West Bengal

The BGB troops opened fire on the BSF party who was trying to trace the fisherman. While Vijay Bhan Singh received bullet injuries on his head, the other constable received bullet injuries on his right hand.

One BSF jawan killed, another injured by Border Guards Bangladesh in West Bengal

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed on Thursday in firing by the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. Another jawan, constable Rajbir Singh, was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. The deceased has been identified as head constable Vijay Bhan Singh. 

In the morning, three Indian fishermen went for fishing in River Padma in the border area of India and Bangladesh. Two fishermen returned and approached the BSF post at Kakmarichar that BGB soldiers had apprehended the three and later released two of them to ask the BSF post Commander for a flag meeting.

The BGB troops opened fire on the BSF party who was trying to trace the fisherman. While Vijay Bhan Singh received bullet injuries on his head, the other constable received bullet injuries on his right hand.

Both of them were evacuated to the nearest medical facility where Vijay was declared brought dead. 

Tags:
Border Security ForceBSF jawanBangladesh Border GuardBGB
Next
Story

Government obsessed with blaming opposition: Former PM Manmohan Singh hits back at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Must Watch

PT6M53S

Watch Satte Pe Satta, 17th October 2019