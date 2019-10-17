One BSF jawan killed, another injured by Border Guards Bangladesh in West Bengal

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed on Thursday in firing by the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. Another jawan, constable Rajbir Singh, was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. The deceased has been identified as head constable Vijay Bhan Singh.

In the morning, three Indian fishermen went for fishing in River Padma in the border area of India and Bangladesh. Two fishermen returned and approached the BSF post at Kakmarichar that BGB soldiers had apprehended the three and later released two of them to ask the BSF post Commander for a flag meeting.

The BGB troops opened fire on the BSF party who was trying to trace the fisherman. While Vijay Bhan Singh received bullet injuries on his head, the other constable received bullet injuries on his right hand.

Both of them were evacuated to the nearest medical facility where Vijay was declared brought dead.