One dead in wall collapse in Maharashtra's Ambernath, rescue operations on

New Delhi: The Thane Municipal Corporation on Wednesday (October 6, 2021) said that one person died and the other got seriously injured after a wall collapsed in the Ambernath area of Thane in Maharashtra.

The officials also added that two persons were rescued from Debris after the incident, adding that they had been sent to a hospital.

#UPDATE: Ambernath wall collapse | Two persons were rescued from debris and injured was hospitalized: Thane Municipal Corporation (06.10) — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

As per the Thane Municipal Corporation, "Fire department and rescue teams are present at the incident site. One person has died and another one is seriously injured. The injured one has been sent to the city hospital."

The officials also added that the incident occurred because of incessant rainfall in the area.

Further details are awaited.

