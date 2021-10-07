Karnataka: Seven, including children dead as house collapses in Belagavi district

New Delhi: In a tragic incident on Wednesday (October 6), seven of the same family were killed after a house collapsed at Badal-Ankalgi village in Karnataka’s Belagavi district. The incident took place due to incessant rains in the evening.

“Wall collapsed due to heavy rain. One of the deceased is a baby. Post mortem will be done,” ANI quoted Deputy Commissioner MG Hirematt, Hirebaagewadi Police Station as saying.

Out of the total fatalities, five died on the spot and two on the way to the hospital, sources told PTI. Three were rescued from the spot and shifted to the hospital, out of which two succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

According to IANS report, those who died in the house collapse were identified as Gangavva Khanagavi (50), Satyavva Kahanagavi (45), Pooja (8), Savitha (28), Keshav (8), Lakshmi (15) and Arjun.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased. Further, he directed the district in-charge Minister Govind Karjol to visit the spot on Thursday and the Deputy Commissioner of the district to take all the necessary measures.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of extremely heavy rainfall activity for the next two days in Karnataka.

(With agency inputs)

