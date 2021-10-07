हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Belagavi

Karnataka: Seven, including children dead as house collapses in Belagavi district

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased.

Karnataka: Seven, including children dead as house collapses in Belagavi district

New Delhi: In a tragic incident on Wednesday (October 6), seven of the same family were killed after a house collapsed at Badal-Ankalgi village in Karnataka’s Belagavi district. The incident took place due to incessant rains in the evening. 

“Wall collapsed due to heavy rain. One of the deceased is a baby. Post mortem will be done,” ANI quoted Deputy Commissioner MG Hirematt, Hirebaagewadi Police Station as saying. 

Out of the total fatalities, five died on the spot and two on the way to the hospital, sources told PTI. Three were rescued from the spot and shifted to the hospital, out of which two succumbed to injuries in the hospital. 

According to IANS report, those who died in the house collapse were identified as Gangavva Khanagavi (50), Satyavva Kahanagavi (45), Pooja (8), Savitha (28), Keshav (8), Lakshmi (15) and Arjun. 

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased. Further, he directed the district in-charge Minister Govind Karjol to visit the spot on Thursday and the Deputy Commissioner of the district to take all the necessary measures. 

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of extremely heavy rainfall activity for the next two days in Karnataka. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BelagaviHouse collapseKarnatakaRainfall
Next
Story

Bengaluru issues fresh guidelines for Durga puja, check complete guidelines here

Must Watch

PT1M16S

DNA: What did Dr.Subhash Chandra say about being called the father of the private TV industry?