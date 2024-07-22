One Dead, Over 24 Injured As Speeding DTC Bus Crashes Into Delhi Metro Pillar In Punjabi Bagh

A speeding Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus collided with a metro pillar in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, killing one woman and injuring over two dozen people. According to eyewitnesses, the electric bus was traveling at a high speed when it crashed into metro pillar 146, causing widespread destruction. The impact was so severe that the bus's driver and conductor were also injured, along with several passengers.

At 7:42 am, the Punjabi Bagh police station received a PCR call about a bus accident near Shivaji Park Metro Station on Rohtak Road, news agency PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer as saying. Initial investigations indicated that a DTC electric bus, operating between Mangolpuri and Anand Vihar, collided with a metro pillar, according to the DCP.

"The bus's sudden stop caused a following auto-rickshaw to crash into it. This accident resulted in injuries to 24 individuals, including the bus driver and conductor," he added.

Of the injured, 14 are receiving care at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, and the other 10 have been admitted to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar, the DCP reported.

The deceased woman, identified as 45-year-old Savita, a resident of Sultanpuri, was traveling in the bus when the accident occurred. Another passenger, 55-year-old Sharif, is critically injured and admitted to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital's ICU.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections at Punjabi Bagh police station and are investigating the cause of the accident. The crime team has been called to the spot to inspect the area and gather evidence. The police are also scanning the CCTV footage installed in the bus to gather more information about the incident.

Speaking to PTI, a DTC official, claimed that "the bus was running in its designated lane". "A motorcyclist and an autorickshaw driver suddenly made a right turn. To avoid an accident, the bus driver (of the DTC electric bus) also took a right turn but it ultimately hit the metro pillar," the official said.