Shalimar Railway shed collapses

One dead, six injured after railway shed collapses in West Bengal's Shalimar Railway Station

The General Manager (GM), South Eastern Railway ordered a high level enquiry committee to investigate the mishappening.

One dead, six injured after railway shed collapses in West Bengal's Shalimar Railway Station
Images Credits: ANI

Kolkata: One dead and six people were injured after an under construction railway shed collapsed at Shalimar Railway station in Howrah district in West Bengal.

The construction work at the bridge was under process and it is informed that about four workers were sitting under the bridge when the accident took place. On listening to the collapse sound the construction worker ran away from the spot.

One person among them came under the high tension electrical wire and lost his life.

The locals claimed that his body kept lying for about an hour under the high tension electrical wire and none of the railways officials came to his rescue. The locals further informed that the authorities didn't call for any medical help and later the locals took him to the nearby hospital.

Listening of the matter, the General Manager (GM), South Eastern Railway ordered a high level enquiry committee to investigate the mishappening.

