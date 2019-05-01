close

Sushma Swaraj

One Indian, three Indian-origin persons killed in US: Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj has clarified that the killings in the US city of Cincinnati is a hate crime.

New Delhi: An Indian national and three persons of Indian-origin have been killed in Cincinnati in the US and the matter is being investigated by police there, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Tuesday.

However, Swaraj ruled out the possibility of a hate crime.

"Indian Ambassador in United States @IndianEmbassyUS has informed me about the killing of four persons in Cincinnati on Sunday evening. One of them was an Indian national on a visit to US while others were persons of Indian origin," she tweeted.

"The matter is under investigation by police, but it is not a hate crime," Swaraj said. "Our Consul General in New York is coordinating with the concerned authorities and will keep me informed me on this."

