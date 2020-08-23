One killed, 3 injured in shooting incident in Patna, probe begins

Patna: Four people gunned down a property dealer and three others were severly wounded in Patna's Beur locality on Sunday. The attackers entered the deceased's office and fired indiscriminately using a carbine gun.

Sources revealed that the reason for the incident could be personal enmity due to a property dispute between the deceased and another person.

The attackers came in motorcycles, used a carbine for committing the crime. The police recovered many spent cartridges from the crime scene.

The whole incident has been recorded in a CCTV camera. The police is looking at the recorded video to find more clues about the assailants.

"Our investigation is on. The process of scanning CCTV footage is underway to find some clues. The culprits will be arrested soon," Beur police station SHO Phool Dev Chaudhary told IANS.

Meanwhile, the injured were taken to a nearby private hospital and have been admitted in the ICU.