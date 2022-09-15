'One problem less on the border': Jaishankar on India-China disengagement at Patrolling Point 15

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (September 14, 2022) quipped that the disengagement between India and China at the Patrolling Point 15 in eastern Ladakh is "one problem less on the border". Jaishankar's remarks came during a joint press interaction with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna. The Indian and Chinese armies carried out a joint verification of the disengagement process at PP-15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh after withdrawing their troops and dismantling temporary infrastructure from the friction point on Monday.

During a media briefing, Colonna was asked how she sees India's concerns about China's aggressive posturing along its border, a question that she let Jaishankar reply.

"I do not think I will say anything new today except I would recognise that we have had disengagement at PP-15 (Patrolling Point 15). The disengagement as I understand was completed. That is one problem less on the border," Jaishankar said, in response to the question.

To a question on China's military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific, Jaishankar said that it is important for "like-minded countries" to work together to contribute to ensuring peace, stability, security and prosperity in the region.

"It's important for likeminded countries, countries which have a similar view, who can work together to contribute to ensuring peace, stability, security, prosperity, progress there, and we consider France very much an Indo-Pacific player and also a country which has a longstanding presence in the Indian Ocean," he said.

Jaishankar also took an indirect pot shot at China while replying to a question on "one country" blocking proposals at the UN Security Council to designate Pakistan-based terrorists and said that the listing is done as terrorists are a threat to the entire international community.

"Regarding the listing where India and France have cooperated for many years, I think the listing of terrorists is done because the terrorists are a threat to the entire international community," he said.

"So it is not something which countries necessarily do in pursuit of a narrow national agenda. If somebody blocks listing particularly in cases where the merits of going ahead are very apparent, I think they do so frankly at peril to their own interests and their own reputation," he added.

Earlier last month, China blocked a move at the UN Security Council to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) deputy chief Abdul Rauf Azhar as a global terrorist. China put a technical hold on the joint proposal by India and the US to designate the JeM leader, who is the younger brother of the outfit's chief Masood Azhar. All other 14 member states of the top UN body supported the proposal.

The Chinese action came less than a month after Beijing blocked a similar joint proposal by India and the US to blacklist Pakistan-based deputy leader of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Abdul Rehman Makki.

S Jaishankar holds meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna

Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar also hosted visiting French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna for bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi. During the meeting, both Ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening the India-France Strategic Partnership in view of continuously evolving geopolitics, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, where both countries are resident powers. The two leaders also appreciated the progress in other existing areas of cooperation, including defence, civil nuclear, space, among

Jaishankar and Colonna also discussed a number of regional, global and multilateral issues including the current conflict in Europe, the forthcoming UN General Assembly, the ongoing close cooperation between the two countries in the UN Security Council, and India's priorities for the upcoming G20 Presidency.

Colonna also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed French President Emmanuel Macron’s message of friendship and cooperation. PM Modi fondly recalled his recent meetings with President Macron in Paris and Schloss Elmau, Germany, and conveyed his desire to welcome the President to India at an early opportunity.

