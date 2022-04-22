हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Encounter

One security force personnel killed, 3 injured in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunjwan

A search operation was launched on a specific information about the presence of at least two terrorists belonging to the JeM outfit. 

One security force personnel killed, 3 injured in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunjwan
Representational Image (Credit: PTI)

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Sunjwan area on Friday (April 22, 2022).

One security force personnel was killed and three more suffered injuries in a gunfight near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu today, officials said.

A search operation was launched on a specific information about the presence of at least two terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit. 

A police officer said that an encounter is underway and probably two Jaish terrorists are believed to be trapped. Both are believed to be foreigners. 

Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Mukesh Singh said the encounter started when the police's Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint search operation in the area.

Pertinently, PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu’s Samba district on April 24, 2022. 

Meanwhile, another anti-terror operation is also underway in North Kashmir's Baramullah district in Kashmir since the last 22 hours. Security forces have managed to kill three terrorists in this ongoing encounter including a top LeT commander. It's believed that two more terrorists are trapped in cordon.

