Jammu and Kashmir

One terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

Representational Image

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday (July 26).

This was the 11th such encounter this month.

The encounter started between security forces and terrorists in Aharbal area of the Kulgam district after a joint searching team of CRPF and local police cordoned the suspected spot on the basis of an input of the presence of terrorists in the area.

A police officer said, “As a joint searching team of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party which was retaliated and an encounter started.”

“Encounter has started at Aharbal area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job,” Kashmir zone police tweeted.

An hour later, they posted another tweet that read: “Kulgam Encounter Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress.”

Sources in the police said that there is an input that two to three terrorists could be trapped. However, the actual number can be said once the operation concludes, they added.

