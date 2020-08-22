Terrorist killed in encounter in North Kashmir's Baramulla, operation underway

New Delhi: One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the Baramulla encounter on Saturday (August 22). The encounter took place in Saloosa area of Kreeri in Baramulla.

Kashmir zone police twitted “ #Encounter has started at #Check-i-Saloosa area of #Kreeri #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.

In the first exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed and operation for other are still in progress, said a police officer.

Earlier a senior Police officer said that a joint team of Police, 52 RR and 176BN of CRPF launched cordon and search Operation in the Saloosa after a tip-off of the presence of terrorists in the area.

He added ss the joint team searching party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party of security forces which was retaliated and an encounter broke.

Sources in police said that one to two more terrorists are trapped in the cordon.

Earlier this week 5 terrorists including 4 top lashker commanders were killed in north Kashmir and three of them were killed in Kreeri area where the operation today is going on.

(Operation underway, further details awaited)

