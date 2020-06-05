One terrorist killed in J&K Rajouri encounter, arms and ammunition recovered

Jammu: The encounter in Rajouri has been called off after an unidentified terrorist was killed, the encounter broke out late last night in Mehari village of Rajouri district. The operation has now been called off, the police said.

A cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the terrorist.

DGP Dilbag Singh said, “One terrorist killed in the ongoing encounter at Mehari Kalakote Rajouri. Arms Ammunition recovered. Identify of the slain terrorist not known. Further details being verified.” Police has called of the operation, he added.

One AK-47 riffle, a magazine and a few grenades were recovered from the slain militant

Sources in the police claimed that the identity of the dead militant was being ascertained and that he "seems to be a foreigner".

A few days ago, in Nowshera sector the security forces killed three Pakistani terrorists and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition beside Pakistan made things were also recovered.