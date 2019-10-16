One trader killed, one injured by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Terrorists opened fire at two civilians in Tranz area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Sources told Zee Media that one person has died in the attack and one has been admitted to hospital. Security forces are trying to ascertain the identities of the victims. A search operation has been launched in the area to hunt down the terrorists involved in this attack.

ANI reported that those targeted by terrorists were Punjab based apple traders, Charanjeet Singh and Sanjeev. Charanjeet succumbed to his injuries, while Sanjeev is battling for his life at hospital.

The attack in Shopian took place hours after terrorists shot dead a labourer from Chhattisgarh in Pulwama. The labourer, identified as Sethi Kumar Sagar, worked in a local brick kiln. The incident took place in Pulwama's Nihama Kakapora village. Police has registered an FIR in connection with this incident and the investigation is in progress.

It may be recalled that on Monday, the terrorists had killed a truck driver named Sharif Khan in Shopian. Sources said that one of the terrorists involved in the incident was a Pakistani. The terrorists launched the attack hours after the government restored postpaid mobile services in 10 districts of Kashmir. The mobile connections in Kashmir were snapped after the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370 on August 5.

Live TV

The mobile services were restored in the region after the government took a comprehensive look of the overall security situation in the region. It may be recalled that few days ago Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had announced the withdrawal of security advisory for tourists from October 10.