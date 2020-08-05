One year anniversary of Article 370's abrogation: What changed for Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5, 2019 had announced the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Parliament, which resulted in the bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

A year on, section 144 has been imposed in Srinagar to prevent some terrorist outfits from marking the day as a 'Black Day' also to keep a check on the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the UT. According to a circular issued the district magistrate, the section 144 has been imposed for August 4 and 5.

What has changed with the revocation of Article 370?

The abrogation of Article 370 and 35A has extended the reach of Parliament and Indian Constitution over the region effectively ending the autonomous status and provisions where they could make their own laws on most issues.

Since the abrogation of the Articles, a number of state laws were scrapped and both union territories got lieutenant governors after the bifurcation came into effect on October 31, 2019.

Also, the scrapping of Article 35A has paved the way for a new domicile law. As per Article 35A certain privileges were given to Kashmir's permanent residents. It prevented non-Kashmiris from applying for government jobs, scholarships, or from buying local land. Such provisions are not valid anymore.

According to new domicile regulations notified by the newly formed union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the scope of Kashmiri domiciles has been widened.

Further, the Right to Information Act, 2005 and the Representation of People Act, 1951 are among the laws that have been extended to these union territories.

Meanwhile, in a first political development in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370, National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday called for an all-party meeting on August 5.

However, sources in the administration said that no leader would be allowed to come out of their respective residences on August 5. A curfew is already in place across Srinagar.

While according to a report, a total of 120 terror-related cases have been reported till July, 2020, and during the same period - between January and July in 2019 - a total of 188 cases were reported. Till July, 2020, atleast 35 security personnel lost their lives in the line of duty, and last year during the same period 75 security personnel had lost their lives fighting terrorists.