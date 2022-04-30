ONGC Recruitment 2022: Recruitment notice under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme, NATS, was published by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation of India (ONGC India). Accountants, computer operators, machinists, fitters, mechanics, and a host of other positions are up for grabs.

The application process began on April 27, 2022, and the deadline for submission is May 15 at 6 pm. ONGC's main website is ongcindia.com, where interested applicants may apply online. On the 23rd of May in the year 2022, the final list of candidates will be made public. Apprentices will be hired based on their performance in qualifying exams.

ALSO READ: SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on sbi.co.in, details here

Vacancy details:

More than 3,600 positions will be filled by the recruitment campaign, including 209 positions in the Northern Sector, 305 in the Mumbai Sector, 1434 in the Western Sector, 744 in the East, 228 in the Central Sector and 694 in the South.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The application's minimum age is 18, while the highest is 24. The candidate must have been born between May 15, 1998 and May 15, 2004. The minimum age limit for SC/ST and OBC-NC/Ex-Servicemen/PwBD is relaxabl by five years and three years, respectively.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed the qualifying examination at an ITI/Technical Institution approved by the State Board of Technical Education (SBTE)/National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).

Direct link

ONGC recruitment 2022: Application process

Go to ONGC's official website, ongcindia.com.

Fill up the necessary information

Upload the scanned document in the manner specified.

Submit the application form and print a copy for future reference.

Detailed Notification

Live TV

#mute