SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification to fill vacancies in regular and contractual SBI Specialist Cadre Officers (SO) positions. The online application process started on April 27 and the application process will end on May 17. The online test is tentatively scheduled for June 25, and the admit card will be available from June 16.

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Application fee

There is no application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates, but for general/OBC/EWS candidates, the application fee is Rs 750.

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Vacancies

There are 35 vacancies, of which 7 are regular and 29 are contractual.

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Application process

Visit SBI's main website at sbi.co.in

Click on Careers section on the main page.

Apply by clicking on the link.

Become a member and begin the application process.

Please provide all necessary files.

Pay the fees for the application

Submit and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Detailed Notification

