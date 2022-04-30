हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on sbi.co.in, details here

Those who are interested can apply online for these posts online by visiting the official website of SBI SCO website at sbi.co.in.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on sbi.co.in, details here
Image for representation

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification to fill vacancies in regular and contractual SBI Specialist Cadre Officers (SO) positions. The online application process started on April 27 and the application process will end on May 17. The online test is tentatively scheduled for June 25, and the admit card will be available from June 16.

Also Read: Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 26 technical posts at konkanrailway.com, interview begins on May 10, details here

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Application fee

There is no application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates, but for general/OBC/EWS candidates, the application fee is Rs 750.

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Vacancies 

There are 35 vacancies, of which 7 are regular and 29 are contractual.

Direct link

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Application process

  • Visit SBI's main website at sbi.co.in
  • Click on Careers section on the main page.
  • Apply by clicking on the link.
  • Become a member and begin the application process.
  • Please provide all necessary files.
  • Pay the fees for the application
  • Submit and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Detailed Notification

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022SBI recruitmentSBI jobsGovernment jobBank openings
Next
Story

Amid loudspeaker row, UP govt removes more than 45,000 loudspeakers from various religious places

Must Watch

PT9M32S

Pune Mahavikas Rally: Sanjay Raut's big statement about Raj Thackeray