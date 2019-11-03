Ongoing health emergency in Delhi-NCR matter of serious concern: CM Manohar Lal Khattar writes to Prakash Javadekar

Chandigarh: Amidst the concern over the rising pollution in Delhi-NCR Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar wrote to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, on Saturday.

Khattar thanked Javadekar for his consent to convene a meeting and invite Chief Ministers of Delhi and adjoining states over the issue of pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to ANI, Khattar in his letter wrote, ''I thank you for having given your consent to convene a meeting in this regard as per your convenience at the earliest, preferably tomorrow and to invite the Chief Minister/Environment ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana to attend it."

Taking the matter of pollution into serious concern Khattar said, ''The ongoing public health emergency in the NCR is a matter of serious concern for all. To alleviate the suffering of the people, there is a need for a well-thought-out strategy that synergizes the efforts of all stakeholders,".

Khattar urged everyone's cooperation in the matter and added, "I believe that no single person, organisation or government can improve the quality of air in the NCR. Such collective action problems require everyone to do their bit. And more importantly, a strong mechanism for enhancing the outcome of such constructive steps,".

Live TV

He also said that people should stop doing playing petty politics over the pollution emergency which is a very unfortunate situation.

Delhi-NCR is observing a continuous increase in pollution level over the past few weeks. The air quality index is continuously deteriorating which is adversely affecting the health of the people in the region.

The stubble burning in both Haryana and Punjab also observed a rise in its counts compared to previous years. Delhi government has held Punjab and Haryana majorly responsible for the poor air condition in the national capital.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in the stubble burning matter that, ''Punjab and Haryana government should take the matter seriously and urged them to take some preventive measures.''

AAP leaders like Atishi Marlena and Dilip Pandey also made statements blaming the central and Punjab, Haryana government for not doing anything in the stubble burning matter.

On Saturday, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh wrote to the Prime Minister asking the Centre’s intervention to evolve consensus for a permanent solution, rising above political and regional considerations in Delhi pollution emergency matter.