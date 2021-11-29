हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana

Online betting racket busted in Telangana, two arrested, Rs 2 crore cash seized

The accused were running an inter-state online cricket and three-cards (Teen Patti) betting racket.

Online betting racket busted in Telangana, two arrested, Rs 2 crore cash seized

Hyderabad: Telangana police arrested two people and seized over Rs 2 crore in cash when it busted an online betting racket in Warangal city.

Warangal city police commissioner Tarun Joshi along with other senior police officials carried out the operation. The accused were running an inter-state online cricket and three-cards (Teen Patti) betting racket.

One of the arrested persons hails from Telangana while the other was from Maharashtra.

“Rs 2,05,14,000 was seized along with seven mobile phones, 43 passbooks and few ATM cards. The accused also used to run illegal three cards betting business,” said the police.

Further investigation is underway, added the police.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TelanganaOnline bettingIllegal Bettingcrime
Next
Story

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andhra and Odisha

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Omicron virus: What is India doing to tackle new deadly virus?