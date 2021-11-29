Online betting racket busted in Telangana, two arrested, Rs 2 crore cash seized

Hyderabad: Telangana police arrested two people and seized over Rs 2 crore in cash when it busted an online betting racket in Warangal city.

Warangal city police commissioner Tarun Joshi along with other senior police officials carried out the operation. The accused were running an inter-state online cricket and three-cards (Teen Patti) betting racket.

One of the arrested persons hails from Telangana while the other was from Maharashtra.

“Rs 2,05,14,000 was seized along with seven mobile phones, 43 passbooks and few ATM cards. The accused also used to run illegal three cards betting business,” said the police.

Further investigation is underway, added the police.