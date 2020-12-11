Online registration mandatory for holding wedding ceremony in this state; guest cap limited to 100

AHMEDABAD: Amidst complaint of violation of COVID-rules and guidelines at wedding functions and gatherings, the Gujarat government on Friday (December 11) made it mandatory to obtain online approval for marriage ceremonies and restricted the wedding guest limit from 200 to 100.

"Online approval will be required for the wedding occasion and not more than 100 people will be allowed on the occasion, the State Home Department said in a statement. It added that new software is being created for the registration.

According to the new rule announced, the applicant will be required to take a printout of the registration slip or save it as PDF file. When asked to produce the approval document by police officials or local administration officials, the applicant will have to produce the printout/PDF file.

The decision has been taken in view of COVID-19 pandemic situation.

A total of 1,223 people tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the state's cumulative tally to 2,25,304 on Friday (December 11), the health department said. Thirteen patients succumbed to the infection during the day. With this, the death toll reached 4,148, it said in the statement. The active cases in the state stands at 13,627.

