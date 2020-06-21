हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

"We have ensured the doorstep delivery of food packages. We have provided assistance and ensured that migrant workers safely reached their homes," said CM.

Only 6,000 COVID-19 active cases in State which has around 24 crore population, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
File Photo (ANI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Sunday (June 21) said that in a State of around 24 crore population, there are only 6,000 COVID-19 active cases.

Addressing `UP Jansamvad` virtual rally from Lucknow, CM Yogi said, "When we look at the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, we find ourselves in a satisfactory situation. In a state of around 24 crore population, there are only 6,000 active cases of the disease."

"We have ensured the doorstep delivery of food packages. We have provided assistance and ensured that migrant workers safely reached their homes. We have also done the work of making people aware of safety measures by making continuous communication on how to contain the spread of coronavirus," he added.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting Yoga recognized globally.

BJP chief JP Nadda also joined the virtual rally from Delhi.

"Today we have the opportunity to celebrate the sixth International Yoga Day under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want to thank him on behalf of our countrymen for getting the Yoga recognized globally," he said.

The 6th International Yoga Day is being observed today with the theme of `Yoga at home, Yoga with family`.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people.

