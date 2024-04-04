Advertisement
'Only BJP Can Stop Atrocities Against Women...': PM Modi Invokes Sandeshkhali In Cooch Behar

PM Modi slammed TMC in Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal which is in the fray for polling in the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 05:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invoked the Sandeshkahli incident in his address in West Bengal's Cooch Behar and slammed Trinamool Congress Party alleging that it protected the accused.

Addressing the rally in Cooch Behar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, PM Modi said that it is only BJP which can put an end to the atrocities against women in West Bengal and party resolves to esure the punishment of the guilty of the Sandeshkhali incident

"It is the BJP only which can stop atrocities against women here. The whole country has seen how the TMC govt tried its best to protect the accused in Sandeshkhali. BJP has resolved to ensure punishment for the accused in the Sandeshkhali incident. They will have to spend their lives in jail," said Modi.

Modi further claimed that the TMC-led government hinders the implementation of central schemes in West Bengal. He added that the BJP wants to establish medical colleges in each district but TMC does not let it happen.

"TMC govt here doesn't allow the implementation of Central schemes in West Bengal... To establish medical colleges is the identity of the BJP," said PM Modi

"We want to establish a medical college in every district in the country. But the TMC govt doesn't allow us to do this in West Bengal despite giving record amounts of money to West Bengal, many projects are not completed on time due to TMC, " he added.

