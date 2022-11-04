topStoriesenglish
'Only pollution, NO solution': BJP slams Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi air quality

Delhi Air Pollution: Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party and especially Arvind Kejriwal over pollution, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Delhi government is playing with people's lives. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sambit Patra said, "Kejriwal is the part-time Chief Minister of Delhi."
  • Patra alleged massive corruption in the registration of workers in Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Sambit Patra and MP Manoj Tiwari said in a press conference today that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has only pollution, no solution. Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party and especially Arvind Kejriwal over pollution, Sambit Patra said that the Delhi government is playing with people's lives. Kejriwal is the part-time Chief Minister of Delhi.

Sambit Patra said, "today we have come to show a bigger case than this. Out of the 10 lakh registered by the Ministry of Labor, Government of Delhi, 2 lakh are fake labourers. 4-5 laborers are registered with the same number. Money was withdrawn by fake registration. They are taking the workers' money and spending it on the party. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is in charge of it. Pollution is on Kejriwal's agenda. Arvind Kejriwal's Niyat and Iman are polluted. Delhi is struggling with pollution because of corruption."

Sambit Patra further added,  "three non-governmental organizations working for construction workers have alleged massive corruption in the registration of workers in Delhi. The investigation has revealed that two lakh fake workers have been registered in Delhi. A single mobile number is registered in the name of 65,000 workers."

