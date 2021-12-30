Only vaccinated, COVID negative people allowed entry here this New Year, check details

New Delhi: In view of the rising threat of a new Omicron wave in the country, several states have imposed curbs to restrict virus spread in the festive season. From night curfews to ban on gatherings, states are gearing up to make prevent mass transmission during New Year Celebrations.

Meanwhile, amid all the measures, some cities have mandated either a negative COVID-19 report or vaccination for entry into public places.

Here is a list of cities you cannot enter without a negative COIVID test or vaccination certificate this New Year.

Dehradun

Dehradun, which is considered to be a popular destination amid travellers especially during the festive season, on Wednesday has banned the entry of visitors without a negative RT-PCR report.

Uttarakhand: Dehradun administration mandates negative COVID certificate not older than 72 hours for entry into the district#Omicron — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

As per the latest advisory, the report should not be older than 72 hours.

Hyderabad

The Hyderabad administration on Wednesday also announced that only fully-vaccinated individuals will be allowed to participate in the New Year celebrations at hotels and other venues in Hyderabad.

The organisers and management have to ensure that nobody is permitted without the production of either an electronic or physical certificate of both doses of vaccination, the advisory says.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday decided to make COVID vaccination mandatory for entry into public places after January 31 in addition to a night curfew effective immediately.

Haryana

Haryana government recently mandated full vaccination against COVID for entry and access to public places like shopping malls, restaurants and cinema halls from January 1.

The move is aimed at motivating people to get the second shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

Live TV