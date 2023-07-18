Oommen Chandy News: When A Kid Called Former Kerala CM By His Name

Tributes poured in for former Kerala CM and senior Congress leader Oomen Chandy following his demise at Chinmaya Hospital in Bengaluru at 4.25 am today. The 79-year-old leader was undergoing treatment for cancer for a long and was having ill health. While leaders from across the spectrum condoled his demise, one thing that stood out was that none has any hesitation in hailing him as the 'leader of the masses'. Be it Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan or Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, they expressed their sadness on the demise of the Congress veteran.

There's a heartwarming anecdote often shared by his admirers that happened during his tenure as Chief Minister between 2011 and 2016. It was during an inauguration event for a school building in North Kerala when this incident occurred. After the ceremony, as he was making his way back to his car, a young schoolboy called out his name. Without hesitation, Chandy stopped in his tracks and approached the boy.

The boy revealed that his friend and classmate had a fervent wish to own a house, as he currently didn't have one. Touched by the young boy's plea, Chandy decided to take action. He gathered all the necessary details, thoroughly investigated the case, and discovered that it was indeed a deserving one. Determined to make a difference, he included the case in a government scheme to provide housing for the needy.

cre Trending Stories

Despite transitioning to the role of a legislator after his Chief Ministerial term, Chandy's commitment to the cause didn't waver. When the house was finally completed, he made it a point to visit the family in person, proving his genuine care and concern for those in need. This incident stands as a testament to Chandy's compassion and dedication to improving the lives of the people he served.

Oommen Chandy represented the Puthupally constituency in Kottayam district for more than 50 years. He was the MLA from Puthupally. Chandy first represented Puthupally in 1970 when he was the Youth Congress president. He became a minister for the first time in the K Karunakaran cabinet in 1977. He was appointed Chief Minister twice. He had handled the finance portfolio in the state. He had also been the Leader of the Opposition. (with agency inputs)