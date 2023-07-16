Boost For BJP In Uttar Pradesh: Former Ally OP Rajbhar Rejoins NDA, Breaks Away From Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar today rejoined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), giving a boost to the alliance ahead of crucial 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Rajbhar today said that he will attend the NDA meeting on July 18. Rajbhar said that coming together of the BJP and the SBSP will create a big force in the state that will work for the upliftment of weaker sections.

Talking to media, Rajbhar said, "The SBSP and the BJP have decided to fight the election unitedly. We had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14 and had a detailed discussion on several topics including the welfare of poor and underprivileged people of the society....He agreed with our concerns. Coming together of the two parties will create a big force in the state and will help in taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the lives of poor and weak sections should be improved."

This is a developing story.



