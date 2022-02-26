Operation Ganga: 2nd Ukraine evacuation flight with 250 Indians takes off from Romania

A flight carrying 250 Indian nationals who have been rescued from Ukraine has taken off from Romania's Bucharest for New Delhi. This is second flight that taking stranded Indians out of war-torn Ukraine. Earlier, a flight carrying 219 Indian nationals landed in Mumbai. The flights AI1942 from Bucharest is scheduled to arrive with rescued citizens in Delhi on Sunday morning.
