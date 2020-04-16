Operation Virus: How Maulana Sarwar helped Jamaat members flee coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: In a sting operation on Thursday (April 16), Zee News exposed the sinister conspiracy hatched around the Nizamuddin Markaz in its "Operation Virus" during the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic. The operation shows how one Maulana Ghulam Sarwar boasted to have helped 15 Tablighi Jamaat members flee from the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi.

Describing coronavirus as the curse of Allah, Maulana Sarwar said the virus came to India due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that this deadly pandemic is spreading in those parts of the world where people are being oppressed.

Maulana Ghulam Sarwar, who is the national spokesperson of the All India Muslim Front and the founder and secretary of the All India Muslim Dalit Morcha, made several shocking revelations in the sting operation.

While investigating the COVID-19 connection of Tablighi Jamaat, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Zee News came to know about Maulana Ghulam Sarwar and his network in the capital.

When the SIT team talked to Sarwar, he made many shocking revelations and claimed to have driven away about 15 Jamaatis. "When I came to know that some Jamaat members have taken shelter in a mosque, I quietly reached there and put them in the car and managed to shift at least 15 to a safer place."

The shocking revelation shows the sinister design when crores in the country are religious observing a complete lockdown in the fight against coronavirus but a few people are trying to foil the whole effort.

When the reporter asked from where did he evacuate these Jamaatis? From Nizamuddin? He took pride in saying that lockdown raids were being conducted in mosques except for Nizamuddin and there were many staying in different mosques.

Maulana Sarwar confessed that he secretly evacuated jamaatis from COVID-19 hotspot Nizamuddin, using a media pass, adding "They called me and I brought a fellow from Nizamuddin Guest House."

Connecting coronavirus with religion, Maulana Sarwar termed it as the curse of Allah. Talking about the deadly virus, he said even China failed to come to a conclusion about it. "Let me tell you the formula: drink hot water at least 2 to 3 times. He poohpoohed doctors claim and said, "cough can occur anywhere. Smokers often get a cough. They are terming sneezing, cough, and fever, which often occur after getting wet in the rain, as coronavirus."

The maulana further said "This is a curse of Allah on those countries which have oppressed human beings, otherwise why China, America, Germany, France, and Italy are suffering. They are prosperous and have everything." "It is a natural calamity, no vaccine will ever come," he said while holding PM Narendra Modi responsible for spreading COVID-19 in the country.

When the reporter asked that does it have a relation with the Quran? Maulana Sarwar said that all these things happen. "In the Quran, we have been told about the doomsday but that is yet to come. Right now, people are being punished.

When asked about Maulana Saad, Maulana Sarwar said that he made a mistake by hiding. He, however, questioned the administration saying when he can get a pass, then why was Maulana Saad not provided this facility.

When the reporter hinted at the mistake committed by Maulana Saad, he said that when the alarm bell rang, he should have made arrangements for their departure. "There was another mistake as you failed to give details of those who came on a tourist visa. He (Maulana Saad) was absolutely careless, and his carelessness created this whole issue. When the lockdown was announced on March 23, he came into action and reached the police station."

(Disclaimer: This sting operation has been carried out in public interest. The intention of the sting operation is to unmask the enemies of society and it does not intend to hurt the feelings of any community and religion)