Opinion: How to attract Indian youth to a career in politics?

By Abhimanyu Bharti

Getting the youth of India involved in politics seems like a tall order. Widespread skepticism has contributed to a sense of hopelessness when it comes to embracing the power of politics. However, the truth is that politics is an incredibly powerful tool when it comes to bringing about genuine change in a nation.

According to a 2016 report by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS)-Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), which surveyed 6,000 participants aged 15-34 in 19 states, nearly half of India's youth had "no interest at all" in politics and 18% had "little interest".

The fact is, there is a need to inculcate political awareness in the youth in order for them to gain a better understanding of the political ecosystem, and to effectively contribute to its functioning. The question is, how can we achieve this?

Aware - Involve - Solve Approach

Perhaps, the first step would be to educate the youth about politics and the various aspects of not only in theory but also in practice. This could be done through initiatives from the government as well as from other organizations that are committed to the cause of youth and democracy

The key to getting the youth of India to consider politics as a serious career option lies in providing them with the necessary awareness, and information and involving them as a key stakeholder. This will perhaps help them generate a genuine interest in the socio-political domain. Once it is done, providing them with opportunities, resources, and guidance to pursue it as a viable option.

One way to achieve this could be through the provision of mentorship programs, both in formal education settings, as well as beyond school, that provide students with relevant information about how to make a successful entry into politics. For example, leadership programmes that give students an opportunity to learn basic aspects of Indian politics, campaigning techniques, and the chance to hone their communication and networking skills, would help create a more positive outlook toward the political process among the youth.

No Career, No Interest

In addition, it's important to provide information regarding career opportunities in the socio-political and governance sectors, educate them about rewards and impact, and then connect students with established politicians for conducive learning and networking opportunities, thereby facilitating a prospective career in politics. Government and regional organizations should also provide internships and support to young aspiring politicians, as this will give them the necessary exposure, practical skills, and platform to make their mark in this field. Finally, universities and schools should offer classes on the focus of practical political applications rather than just theoretical philosophy.

In the words of Mahatma Gandhi, “it is the youth who are the builders of the nation”. Therefore, providing the youth with the necessary resources and mentorship will go a long way in not just encouraging more youth participation in Indian politics and government roles, but also in rejuvenating and reshaping the Indian political landscape.

In addition to this, political leaders could promote a culture of youth participation in politics by continuously engaging with the youth and reaching out to them. Encouraging the youth to ask questions and find their own voice in the political arena can create an environment of understanding and facilitate a better dialogue.

Key to Achieving Political Success for Youth

Politics is a challenging but rewarding career path for those with the right set of skills. It takes a large amount of dedication, knowledge, and hard work to become successful in the world of politics. The following are five essential skills a person must have to pursue a career in politics:

Perseverance: Being successful in the political world has no shortcut and it takes a thick skin. There will be people who criticize, doubt and oppose you. It's important to be able to take criticism and keep going. There would be more failures than successes. It is important to believe in yourself and continue to push for success. Being persistent and continuing to push forward will lead to success in this tough career.

Understanding people: A successful career in politics requires the person to read and understand the public correctly. Although political views will differ, abiding by the general consensus of the people and their needs is essential. Understanding the psychology, inspiration, issues, and aspirations of the common people is the key to success in politics. The better one understands the public, their sentiments their nerves and more one will excel in this domain.

Self-promotion and branding: It is important to be visible and present in the public’s eye. Having an identifiable name and brand that people can recognize is another key. As it is said “Out of sight is out of mind” and one cannot afford to be out of mind in Politics.

Speaking and listening skills: Being able to communicate effectively is essential. Good speaking skills are important so others can trust and believe in what you are saying. Also, being able to listen to others and gain an understanding of their point of view is essential to be successful.

Networking: Having connections in the inner rings of the political world is essential to reach the top. Making connections with influencers, media, and funders can elevate a person’s political career to one full of success.

Pursuing a career in politics requires a lot of dedication, skill, and hard work. For those who are willing to put in the time, effort, and commitment to developing these five essential skills, the journey can prove rewarding for an individual who is passionate about making an impact in the political world.

(Disclaimer: Abhimanyu Bharti is the founder of the School of Politics. He has an extensive experience in political campaigns and strategy and has worked alongside Prashant Kishore in the past. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the view of Zee News)