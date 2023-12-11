Mohan Yadav, who has his background from ABVP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, was today made Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh beating many heavyweights who were said to be in the race. BJP selected Mohan Yadav over senior leaders like Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, VD Sharma and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. With Yadav, an OBC leader, the BJP has not only set its caste equation right in Madhya Pradesh but also has sent a clear message to Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar and Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh shares its boundary with Uttar Pradesh as well. In Uttar Pradesh, the OBC voters are said to be around 50 per cent including 10 per cent of Yadavs. There has always been a fight to win over the 40 per cent non-Yadav votes as Yadavs traditionally vote for the Samajwadi Party. The BJP is eying to win all 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, a state that has been key to sending Narendra Modi to power in 2014 and 2019. The 80 parliamentary seats of Uttar Pradesh can again help the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and thus with Mohan Yadav's elevation, the BJP has not only been the OBC voters but Yadav voters as well.

In Bihar, there are 40 Lok Sabha seats and with the BJP out of power, the party faces a formidable challenge to defeat the Mahagathbandhan - Congress, RJD and Janata Dal-United. Bihar has around 15 per cent of yadav voters while the OBC, EBC, SC, and ST make up 85% of Bihar's population, as per the caste survey data.

Then, there is Haryana with 10 Lok Sabha seats and has 25 per cent of the Yadav population. By selecting a Yadav CM, the BJP has sent a strong message to the community that it's not against them and if need be, it won't hesitate in selecting a Yadav Chief Minister.

Bihar, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh send 130 MPs to Parliament which plays a crucial factor in deciding the party in power. Thus, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to set its caste equations right ahead of the 2024 polls.