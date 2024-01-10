Opinion: Not BJP, Leaders Like Swami Prasad Maurya Are Bigger Challenge For Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of 2024 Polls

Ahead of the 2024 elections, the country is all set to witness the historic inauguration of Ram Temple Ayodhya. Devotees from across India are sending temple-related items which are being worshipped all the way to Ayodhya. While the entire country is getting 'Ram-may' and people are openly expressing their joy for the temple, the opposition leaders have seemingly failed to read the mood of the nation. At least, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's provocating statements show this. While Akhilesh Yadav is trying to establish his party as a main challenger to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, leaders like Maurya are doing their every bit to create an anti-SP narrative. It can be said for the SP that if you have friends like Maurya, you don't need an enemy.

Maurya has not only made repeated remarks against Hinduism but also against Ramcharitmanas. While Maurya mostly avoided making controversial statements during his stint with the BJP, he has become a vocal critic of the Hindu religion after joining the Samajwadi Party and even Akhilesh Yadav has failed to stop him from making provocative statements. Recently, Maurya said that Hinduism is a hoax.

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya explained his "Hindu ek dhoka hai" remark, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had acknowledged that Hinduism is a way of life and not a religion. Earlier, in a video posted on 'X' in August this year, Maurya could be heard saying, "The roots of Brahminism are very deep, and the reason for all the disparity is also Brahminism. There is no religion called Hindu; Hinduism is just a hoax. There is a conspiracy to trap the Dalits, tribals, and backward people of this country by calling the same Brahmin religion as Hindu religion."

Now, ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya justified the firing on kar sevaks. He said that it was as per the law and the government of that time did what was necessary to protect the law. Maurya's statement still reflects his anti-Manuvadi ideology which he may have acquired during this sting with the Bahujan Samaj Party. However, the irony is that even BSP has been avoiding making such controversial remarks.

If the SP manages to strike a seat-sharing deal with the Congress, there won't be a division of votes and the SP may have an upper hand against the BJP in the direct fight at many seats. Despite knowing the consequences of his anti-Hindu and anti-Ram rhetorics, Maurya appears to have been hurting the poll prospects of the Samajwadi Party willingly. Such statements would only give an opportunity for the BJP to attack the Samajwadi Party and alienate the voters from them. Maurya's statement may draw applause from his followers, but it will ultimately benefit the BJP, not the SP. At a time when there appears to be a 'Ram-wave' in the northern belt, and the BJP is leading a 'Ram-centric' campaign, the SP leader should avoid making disparaging remarks.