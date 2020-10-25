Opportunists unleashed organised violence in name of anti-CAA protests: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Dusshera address

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat in his customary Vijayadashami speech, listed out various noteworthy incidents that took place in the last one year. The RSS chief spoke on issues like anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, India-China border conflict at Ladakh, Article 370 among others issues.

Speaking on the occasion of Vijayadashmi, Bhagwat said that India needed to be militarily better prepared against China.

He called the dragon 'expansionist', while urging the government to forge an alliance against China with its immediate neighbours like Nepal, Sri Lanka and others. "Indian defence forces, government & the people remained unfazed and responded sharply to China`s boisterous efforts to invade our territories," he said.

"It (China) didn't expect this (response). We don't know how it will react. So what is the way forward? It is alertness and preparedness. We need to be more powerful than China in military preparedness, economic conditions, international relations and relations with neighboring nations," added Bhagwat.

The RSS supremo also spoke on the Citizenship Amendment Act stating that the Act is not against any community; but some people misled Muslims, claiming that the Act was aimed at restricting their population. "So, due to this, there were further protests," he said.

"Using CAA, opportunists unleashed organised violence in the name of protests. Even before something could be thought out, Corona crept in. In the background, the efforts by rioters and opportunists to reignite the conflict still continue," he said during his Dusshera address.

"CAA does not oppose any particular religious community, but those who wanted to oppose this new law misled our Muslim brothers by propagating a false notion that it was aimed at restricting the Muslim population," he said.

"Many noteworthy incidents such as abrogation of Art370 following due parliamentary procedures, Bhoomipujan for grand Ram Mandir based on Hon’ble SC’s unambiguous judgment and the lawful passage of CAA took place during the last year," he said.

Live TV