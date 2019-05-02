close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Masood Azhar

Opposition fears India's win: Arun Jaitley hits back after Congress' remarks on Masood Azhar

Jaitley addressed a joint press conference with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital today. 

Opposition fears India&#039;s win: Arun Jaitley hits back after Congress&#039; remarks on Masood Azhar
ANI photo

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that the government and the Prime Minister should be applauded for Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar being blacklisted by the United Nations. 

"Government and PM Narendra Modi should be applauded. When the country wins, every Indian wins. There should have been a moment of pride for every citizen but unfortunately, some friends in the Opposition believe that if they become a part of this diplomatic win, they might have to pay a political price for it," Jaitley said while addressing a joint press conference with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital today. 

Attacking the Congress-led UPA government, Jaitley said that the country's position before the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks was known to everyone. "Post the 26/11 attacks, at least 25 terrorists were released by the then government within weeks as a part of the goodwill gesture so that Pakistan cooperates."

"We continue to stand by our theme of nationalism and all allied issues. We also continue to stand with the themes of our PM's leadership and the performance of the government," he added.

Tags:
Masood AzharArun JaitleyNarendra ModiCongressBJP
Next
Story

CBSE Class 12 results 2019 declared; Trivendram region tops, Chennai second and Delhi third

Must Watch

PT8M7S

News 50: Watch top news headlines of the day