Opposition MP Wear Black Clothes In Parliament, BJP Says 'They Are Trying To Hide Their Black Deeds'

New Delhi: Leaders of various Opposition parties who are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) wore black dresses on Thursday as a mark of protest against the treasury bench for not allowing a discussion on Manipur and not starting a discussion on their no-confidence motion. The gesture, however, invited criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which said that the Opposition MPs are trying to hide their 'black deeds' behind their attire.

"Opposition's yesterday was also dark, is still dark and the future is also dark," Union minister Piyush Goyal said while speaking in Rajya Sabha.

विपक्ष का कल भी काला था,

आज भी काला है,

और भविष्य भी काला है।

He also charged that the people who wear black clothes in the House are not able to understand the growing power of the country.

Without naming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha, who was on Wednesday photographed with a crow hovering over his head in the Parliament complex, Goyal said that in black clothes, they have even attracted a crow.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also hit out at the Opposition and said that wearing black clothes will 'serve no purpose'.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also slammed Opposition MPs and said the 'dynasty's black magic' will be vanquished by 'Modi magic'. He said that the 'dynastic devilry' will be demolished by the 'determination to delivery' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is working for the welfare of the people.

Speaking with reporters, the former Union minority affairs minister said Prime Minister Modi has increased the global stature of 'naya Bharat' through his honesty, probity, and credibility.

Manipur violence: Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha proceedings

Meanwhile, the Opposition members led by Congress MPs walked out of Rajya Sabha proceedings on Thursday over their demand for a discussion on the Manipur situation.

When the Upper House, which was adjourned twice in the pre-lunch session amid continuous sloganeering by members of both treasury benches and the Opposition, reassembled for the post-lunch period, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurah Thakur moved the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

When Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was given the floor by Deputy Chairman Harivansh, members of the treasury benches started shouting.

Kharge said he wanted to speak on the bill as well as 'dil ki baat' and tried to bring up the Manipur issue which was disallowed by the deputy chairman saying he should restrict himself to speaking on the bill as per rules of the House.

Subsequently, the Opposition members walked out of the House even as it continued discussion on the bill.

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid protests over Manipur issue

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid continuous protests by Opposition members over the violence in Manipur. The House took up and passed two bills after brief discussions as Opposition members kept raising slogans and displaying placards demanding the presence of the prime minister in the lower house.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill as well as a measure to repeal obsolete laws were passed before the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day. The House witnessed a total of three adjournments in the day over the Manipur issue.