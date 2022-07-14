New Delhi: After some words including 'jumlajeevi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' were banned in the Parliament, the Opposition on Thursday (July 14) flayed the Centre over the "gag order". The row comes in the backdrop of a new booklet released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament which mentions a list of unparliamentary words and expressions. Taking a dig at the Narendra Modi-led government over the booklet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it is a "New Dictionary for New India".

The former Congress chief described the word ‘unparliamentary’ as – "Words used in discussion and debates which correctly describe the PM's handling of the government, now banned from being spoken."

"Example of an unparliamentary sentence: 'Jumlajeevi Tanashah shed Crocodile Tears when his lies and incompetence were exposed'," the picture shared by Rahul Gandhi read.

New Dictionary for New India. pic.twitter.com/SDiGWD4DfY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2022

AAP MP Raghav Chadha also took a potshot at the ruling dispensation and said it is “disappointing” to see a “gag order” on words used by the Opposition to criticise the Central government.

"It's heartening that Govt of India knows adjectives that accurately describe their performance while it's extremely disappointing that a gag order has been issued on parliamentarians and all those words that Opposition used to criticise the govt," Raghav Chadha was quoted as saying by ANI.

"This revised list of unparliamentary words is itself unparliamentary. This shows GoI is fearful of the truth. Words like 'jumlajeevi' became unparliamentary while 'andolanjeevi' remains there," he added.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said he will continue to use these banned words in Parliament. He tweeted, "Session begins in a few days. GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs."

"Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in #Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy," the TMC leader wrote.

As the opposition outrage grows, the government sources told PTI that the list "does not contain new suggestions", but only a compilation of words "already expunged" in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha or state legislatures.

The words and expressions included in the booklet declared as "unparliamentary" are: `anarchist`, `Shakuni`, `tanashah`, `taanashahi`, `dictatorial`, `Jaichand`, `Khalistani`, `vinash purush`, and `khoon se kheti', 'dohra charitra`, `nautanki`, `dhindora peetna`, `nikamma` and `behri sarkar`, IANS reported.

Notably, the Monsoon session of Parliament will commence on July 18 and continue till August 12.

(With agency inputs)