'Opposition Unity' Gathers Pace As Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Meet Mamata Banerjee In Kolkata

Kolkata: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday as part of efforts to unite the opposition parties to take on the all-powerful BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. After landing at the airport, Kumar and Yadav went straight to the state secretariat 'Nabanna' where the duo held a meeting with Banerjee. The three leaders are currently holding a closed-door meeting to strategize on fighting the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, officials said.

#WATCH | Bihar CM & JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar alongwith Deputy CM & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav meets West Bengal CM & TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/j9vRg5HNgn April 24, 2023

CM Banerjee held similar meetings with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy last month. In a bid to unite the opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and its president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi earlier this month.

Nitish To Meet Akhilesh

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also going to meet former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav later today. Sources earlier said that Nitish Kumar will first go to Kolkata by special flight in the afternoon and meet Banerjee. He will discuss the points on which opposition parties are uniting against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Last month, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met her in Kalighat. In the meeting, the two leaders agreed to maintain a distance from Congress and rather focus on the unity of the regional forces against the BJP in the 2024 polls.