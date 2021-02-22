हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Odisha Public Service Commission

OPSC Recruitment 2021: 504 vacancies available for Assistant Professor Posts, check last date

Online applications for the available posts had opened from February 15 onwards and the last day for submission will be on March 14. Those who want to apply for the posts should have a Master’s degree with 55 percent marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: 504 vacancies available for Assistant Professor Posts, check last date
File photo

If you haven't yet applied, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had invited online applications for 504 Assistant Professor posts in different state public universities of Odisha. Issuing a notice, the OPSC said that eligible candidates can apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 on or before March 14, 2021.

Online application for the available posts will be open from February 15 onwards and the last day for submission will be on March 14.

In the notification issued by the OPSC, 504 posts are available for the job of an Assistant Professor. Check the requirements listed below:

Those who want to apply for the posts should have a Master’s degree with 55 percent marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

However, the OPSC said the relaxation of 5 percent will be given to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWD candidates.

Moreover, the candidates should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC.

