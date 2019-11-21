close

OTET Result 2019 Date

OTET result 2019 to be declared soon; here's a step-by-step guide to check online

The passing criteria for OTET examination is 60%. Candidates who wish to apply for teaching jobs in schools across Odisha need to sit for the OTET exam. 

Image Courtesy: bseodisha.nic.in

New Delhi: The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) result is likely to be declared on Thursday by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet. The results will be available on its official website bseodisha.nic.in and also on orissaresults.nic.in. As of now, the official website shows that the results will be published soon. 

Here's a step-by-step guide on how the candidates can download OTET result:

- Visit the official website bseodisha.nic.in
- Scroll down and click on latest news 
- Select OTET Result 2019
- Click on the OTET 2019 Result link
- Fill in your login credentials
- The result will be displayed on the screen (Download it for future reference)

The OTET 2019 answer keys and accepted objections were released by BSE Odisha on October 6. 

The OTET exam was held for two batches on August 5.

