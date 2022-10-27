Our mission will be over when Gilgit-Baltistan, PoK reunite with India: Rajnath Singh

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday attended the `Shaurya Diwas` programme on the 76th Infantry Day organized by the Indian Army in Budgam. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also present at the programme. Addressing the 'Shaurya Diwas' event, Rajnath said "Our resolve will get completed only when India will get the whole of its Jammu and Kashmir including Gilgit Baltistan back". He addressed from same place where Indian army fought their first battle and pushed out the kabali intruders from jammu and kashmir. Singh said "I bow my head before all the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to liberate this land from the brutal attack of raiders". He said, "Pakistan showed his true colours soon after the partition of India of Pakistan took place. We had not imagined that Pakistan will stoop so low and attack Jammu and Kashmir".

Rajnath Singh slammed Pakistan for committing atrocities against people in its occupied Kashmir and said they 'will have to bear its consequences'.Hinting at retrieving Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the minister said the goal of overall development in the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be achieved "after reaching Gilgit and Baltistan".

"We have just begun our journey of development in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. We will achieve our goal when we reach Gilgit and Baltistan," Singh said addressing the 'Shaurya Diwas' event.

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley.The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

Ahead of assembly polls in J&K, Rajnath took a jibe at regironal parties, he said" Due to the self-centric politics of some leaders here, the people of Jammu and Kashmir couldn't get all the benefits provided by the central government".

यहाँ मैं पाकिस्तान से यह सवाल जरूर पूछना चाहूँगा, कि हमारे जिन इलाकों पर उसने अपना अनधिकृत कब्जा जमाया हुआ है, वहाँ के लोगों को उसने कितने अधिकार दे रखे हैं। मानवाधिकार के नाम पर मगरमच्छ के आँसू बहाने वाला पाकिस्तान, इन इलाकों के लोगों की कितनी चिंता करता है, यह सब जानते हैं: RM October 27, 2022

"The terrorists used the name of religion and Kashmiriyat to rein terror on the people of Jammu and Kashmir and when they killed people, they didn't see the religion they targeted all".

"In Jammu and Kashmir when forces targeted terrorists and their associates, some so called Human rights activists in the country start crying and when these terrorists attack our forces I don't know where all the activists vanish. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed the black era in early nineties in the shape of ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits", Singh added.