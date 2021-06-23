Our reforms will make India a very favourable destination for expansion of voice-related BPO centres: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Minister for Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad, feels that India's BPO industry has the potential to grow by leaps and bounds.

"India's BPO industry is today at US$ 37.6 billion. It has the potential to rise to US$ 55.5 billion by 2025," Prasad said on Wednesday (June 23).

"We've issued a guideline today (June 23) that's very extensively liberalising the other service providers' guidelines. The guideline is revolutionary in nature that'll make India a very favourable destination for expansion of voice-related BPO centres," the mister added.

Outling the reforms, Prasad said, "Distinction between domestic & international OSP (Other Service Providers) has been removed. A BPO centre with common telecom resource will now be able to serve customers located worldwide, including India. It's a major reform that we've taken." He added, "The Electronic Private Automatic Branch Exchange (EPABX) of the OSP can be located anywhere in the world."

Prasad also mentioned that these guidelines are designed to put India as a very central and serious player in the entire international BPO and voice-related industry.

(With inputs from ANI)



