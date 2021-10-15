Our societal consciousness still skewed with caste-based sentiments: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday (October 15) said the country’s societal consciousness is still skewed with caste-based sentiments during his annual Vijaya Dashami address in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Calling Partition a “sad history”, the RSS chief said the “truth of this history should be faced to bring back the lost integrity and unity”.

“Partition of the country is a sad history, the truth of this history should be faced, to bring back the lost integrity and unity, the new generation should know that history,” ANI quoted Bhagwat as saying.

“Our journey from 'Swadheehnta to Swatantrata' is as yet far from complete. There're elements in the world for whom India’s progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests,” he said.

He alleged that efforts are underway to condemn India's traditions, religion and present history. If the religion that envisions a world based on the Sanatan value-system prevails in India then the foul play of those "selfish forces" will automatically be neutralised, he added. The RSS chief said, "When comparing and contrasting the present scenario with this ideal of independent Bharat one realises, our journey from Swadheehnta (independence/ Self-rule) to Swatantrata (self-model of governance) is as yet far from complete. There are elements in the world for whom Bharat`s progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests."

Speaking on the overpopulation issue, the RSS chief asserted the need for a population control policy. “Population policy should be considered once again, the policy should be made for the next 50 years, and it should be implemented equally, population imbalance has become a problem,” he added.

Condemning the recent killings in Jammu and Kashmir on minority communities, Bhagwat said, “Terrorists resorting to targeted violence in Jammu and Kashmir to instil fear.”

The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event as he underlines the future plans and vision of the organization.

Ahead of his Vijaya Dashami address, Mohan Bhagwat also performed 'Shastra Pooja' at RSS headquarters and paid floral tribute to Poojaneeya Dr Hedgewar and Poojaneeya Guruji Golwalkar.

Israeli diplomat Kobbi Shoshani also attended the RSS Vijaya Dashami event as a guest.

(With agency inputs)

