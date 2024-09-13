Out On Bail, Engineer Rashid Dismisses 'BJP Proxy' Tag, Slams PDP In 1st Rally Ahead Of J&K Polls

Jammu And Kashmir News: Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, who was released from Tihar jail on interim bail on Wednesday, addressed a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Thursday. In his first rally after walking out of jail, Rashid addressed thousands, mostly youths, who were eager to listen to him. He came out of jail after being granted interim bail by a special court to campaign for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the rally, Rashid, who defeated National Conference stalwart Omar Abdullah with a margin of two lakh votes, lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), National Conference (NC), and Mehbooba Mufti's PDP.

While addressing a large crowd, the Baramulla MP promised people that if they gave him a chance and voted for his candidates, he would change the political narrative of Jammu and Kashmir. Reacting to the allegations of him being a proxy of the BJP, Rashid claimed that it’s the National Conference and the PDP who made roads for the saffron party to enter the Union Territory.

The AIP chief is expecting a huge win in the upcoming assembly elections of J&K, which are being held after a gap of 10 years. On Thursday, Rashid returned to Srinagar after spending five years in Tihar Jail over terror funding charges. Following his release on interim bail in a terror funding case, the Lok Sabha MP expressed gratitude by bowing down and kissing the ground upon his arrival in Srinagar airport. “This is my land, and I am fighting a battle that they (Omar and Mehbooba) cannot fight. My struggle is much bigger than theirs,” he said.

Rashid laid emphasis on his dedication towards advocating for self-respect and "peace with dignity," rejecting what he termed the "peace of the graveyard." He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his promises of a "Naya Kashmir," asserting that the people of the Union Territory have already challenged those claims through their votes during recently held Lok Sabha elections.

While addressing the gathering, Rashid lashed out at Mehbooba Mufti and said, “Mehbooba Mufti and Mufti Syed’s betrayal was bigger than Sheikh Abdullah. The Muftis brought the BJP into J-K.” He also sought an apology on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the PDP chief for forming an alliance with the BJP.

Will Support INDIA Bloc Candidates If They Promise To Restore Article 370: Rashid

On Thursday, Rashid said that he would support the INDIA bloc candidates in the J&K Assembly elections if the opposition grouping promises to restore Article 370 whenever they come to power at the Centre.

"If INDIA bloc assures us that it will restore Article 370 when it comes to power in Delhi, I will tell every candidate of mine to pledge each vote of their supporters for them," the Baramulla MP told reporters here. He said if India has to achieve the dream of being a global power, it will have to address the Kashmir issue.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 8.