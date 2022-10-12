'Outsiders shouldn't be allowed to vote': Ghulam Nabi Azad on EC's order on new voters in Jammu

Anantnag (J&K): Chairman of the Democratic Azad Party and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that those who are outsiders should not be allowed to cast their vote in the Union Territory. Reacting to the Election commission of India's latest order for the registration of new voters in Jammu, Azad said, "People from outside shouldn`t cast their vote in the UT. Only local voters should be allowed. They can vote in their states in a sealed envelope, as per the system. The importance of voting in Jammu and Kashmir has been that only locals vote - be it Jammu or Kashmir,".

Deputy commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa, on Tuesday, issued a circular authorising tehsildar to issue certificates of residence to those living in Jammu for more than one year, paving the way for their entry into the electoral rolls.” The purpose of the certificate of residence is to ensure that no eligible voter is left for registration in the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls.

Earlier on Wednesday, People's democratic party president Mehbooba Mufti accused the central government of orchestrating demographic change in Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti said "The article 370 has been removed from J&K to pave way for these kinds of things and their 'BJP' main goal is to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

The 'BJP' is afraid of elections because they know the people of Kashmir and Jammu have understood their intentions and they will lose badly that's why now they resort to add the non-local voters," said Mufti. She further added that "with the opening of land, jobs and now votes for non-locals the traditional culture of Kashmiris and Dogras will be ruined, and nothing will be left for them in Jammu and Kashmir."

Main Regional Political parties of Jammu and Kashmir including National Conference and PDP and DAP have raised a red flag against the Deputy Commissioners order and strongly reacted to the order they said authorities’ move to register those who have lived in Jammu for only a year to be registered as “new voters” after following “friendly" procedures is objectionable and it will ruin the demography as well as the culture of Jammu Kashmir.

