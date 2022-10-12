'BJP is afraid of elections in J&K', says Mehbooba Mufti after EC's order on new voters in Jammu

Jammu: People's democratic party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday accused the central government of orchestrating demographic change in Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti said "The article 370 has been removed from J&K to pave way for these kinds of things and their 'BJP' main goal is to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir. The 'BJP' is afraid of elections because they know the people of Kashmir and Jammu have understood their intentions and they will lose badly that's why now they resort to add the non-local voters," said Mufti. She further added that "with the opening of land, jobs and now votes for non-locals the traditional culture of Kashmiris and Dogras will be ruined, and nothing will be left for them in Jammu and Kashmir."

Mufti said, "BJPs attempts to create religious & regional divisions between Jammu & Kashmir must be thwarted because whether it's a Kashmiri or a Dogra, safeguarding our identity & rights will be possible only if we put up a collective fight.”

Main Regional Political parties of Jammu and Kashmir including National Conference and PDP and DAP have raised a red flag against the Deputy Commissioners order and strongly reacted to the order they said authorities’ move to register those who have lived in Jammu for only a year to be registered as “new voters” after following “friendly" procedures is objectionable and it will ruin the demography as well as the culture of Jammu Kashmir.

Deputy commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa, on Tuesday, issued a circular authorising tehsildar to issue certificates of residence to those living in Jammu for more than one year, paving the way for their entry into the electoral rolls.”

The voter lists in Jammu and Kashmir are being revised and new potential voters are being added and those who are not alive are being deleted. Home Minister, Amit Shah had said in Baramulla North Kashmir during a rally, the polls will take place once the summary revision of the voter list is over.