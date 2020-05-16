Over 14 lakh stranded people transported back to their native places in last 15 days: Indian Railways

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Saturday (May 16, 2020) said that it has transported more than 14 lakh stranded people to their native places through the 'Shramik special trains' in the last 15 days.

Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, Indian Railways had decided to operate “Shramik Special” trains.

As of May 15, a total of 1,074 Shramik Special trains have been in operation from various states across the country.

Reportedly, more than 2 lakh people have been transported per day in the past 3 days. It is expected to be scaled up to 3 lakh passengers per day in the coming days.

These 1,074 Shramik Special trains have originated from various States like Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

The Shramik Special trains were terminated in states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Proper screening of passengers along with other guidelines has been ensured before boarding the train.

During the journey, passengers are also given free meals and water.